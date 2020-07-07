Old Dominion Rescheduled At The W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Old Dominion originally scheduled for August 6, 2020 at the Sioux Empire Fair has been rescheduled for August 5, 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Concert tickets start as low as $39.00 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at the Sioux Empire Fair Box Office and https://pepperentertainment.com/

OLD DOMINION Old Dominion, has emerged as one of the hottest breaking bands in country music, fusing clever lyrics and an infectious sound. Proving that they are not your average country band, Old Dominion blends old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n' roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy pop nuggets.

Happy Endings, the group's second album, has officially been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The chart-topping album includes three consecutive #1 singles: the platinum-selling "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart" and "Written in the Sand," and the gold- certified "Hotel Key."

Upon its release in 2017, Happy Endings debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and at #7 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The band's upcoming self-titled third studio album will be released in the fall. So far, the band has released "Make it Sweet" -- O.D.'s seventh #1 hit -- as well as "Some People Do" and the new single, "One Man Band." Old Dominion is set for release on October 25. Old Dominion consists of lead singer Matthew Ramsey, lead guitarist Brad Tursi, multi-instrumentalist Trevor Rosen, bassist Geoff Sprung and drummer Whit Sellers.

