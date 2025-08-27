Giovannie And The Hired Guns & Austin Meade To Perform At The Alliance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Giovannie and The Hired Guns will join Austin Meade for a one-night-only concert at The Alliance in Sioux Falls, SD, on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 29 at 12:00 p.m. via etix.com.

About Austin Meade

Austin Meade delivers raw, confessional anthems shaped by Southern alternative rock, Red Dirt roots, and grunge energy. Known for his authenticity on and off stage, Meade has built his career by grinding through solo acoustic gigs, leading bar bands, and eventually touring alongside acts like Sevendust and Treaty Oak Revival. His music channels the chaos of real life with unfiltered honesty, bringing audiences together through the electricity of live performance.

About Giovannie & The Hired Guns

Since forming in 2015, Giovannie and The Hired Guns have skyrocketed from Texas honky-tonks to national festival stages, blending alt-metal, Red Dirt country, Latin pop, and Americana into their boundary-defying sound. With a No. 1 radio hit (“Ramon Ayala”) and a 2023 iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Artist in Alternative & Rock, the band continues its meteoric rise with their latest album Quitter. The record matches explosive riffs and hooks with deeply personal songwriting, reflecting the group’s mission to create music that is both fun and fearless, serious and celebratory.

“We just want to be real with our fans and let them know we’re all different and a little off-the-wall too,” frontman Giovannie Yanez said. “When they come out to the shows, I try to make them feel like they’re just as much a part of the band as my guys are. We’re all connected, and without them we’d never be where we are now.”

Ticket Information

Giovannie and The Hired Guns with Austin Meade perform live at The Alliance (Sioux Falls, SD) on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 29 at 12:00 p.m. via etix.com.

For more information about The Alliance, visit southdakotaalliance.org.