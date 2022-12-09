Five Days of Holi-Deals: Purchase Discounted Tickets for Washington Pavilion Shows During Flash Sales Next Week

The Washington Pavilion will offer deep ticket discounts on select shows just in time for your holiday stocking stuffer shopping. Every day next week, December 12-16, you can purchase discounted tickets to a different upcoming show.

Each one-day flash sale will last less than 24 hours, so mark your calendars, set your alarms and get ready to purchase your tickets on the sale date from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Monday, December 12

NEWSical THE MUSICAL - $25* each

It's the hilarious musical comedy of all the news that's fit to spoof, and you don't want to miss it! This show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center January 20-22, and tickets are just $25 each on Monday.

Tuesday, December 13

TOOTSIE - $44.99* each

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. On Tuesday, tickets for this fantastic musical are on sale for only $44.99 each.

Wednesday, December 14

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - $40* each

Knock their socks off when you give Mom and Dad tickets to an event that takes them back to their youth. This electrifying tribute celebrating the music of Aretha Franklin stars a live band and supreme vocalists to create an incredible night of music. On Wednesday, tickets for R.E.S.P.E.C.T. are just $40 each.

Thursday, December 15

MY FAIR LADY - $44.99* each

Include yourself on your holiday shopping list with tickets to MY FAIR LADY. From Lincoln Center Theater comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time." Purchase tickets for only $44.99 on Thursday.

Friday, December 16

Watch your email and our social media accounts for an exciting announcement about Friday's deals!

To purchase tickets at the reduced price, just go to WashingtonPavilion.org/FiveDaysofHoli-Deals or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.

*Some restrictions, taxes and fees may apply. See website for details.

