Five Days of Holi-Deals: Purchase Discounted Tickets for Washington Pavilion Shows During Flash Sales Next Week
Each one-day flash sale will last less than 24 hours, so mark your calendars, set your alarms and get ready to purchase your tickets on the sale date from 6 to midnight.
The Washington Pavilion will offer deep ticket discounts on select shows just in time for your holiday stocking stuffer shopping. Every day next week, December 12-16, you can purchase discounted tickets to a different upcoming show.
Monday, December 12
NEWSical THE MUSICAL - $25* each
It's the hilarious musical comedy of all the news that's fit to spoof, and you don't want to miss it! This show will take place at the Orpheum Theater Center January 20-22, and tickets are just $25 each on Monday.
Tuesday, December 13
TOOTSIE - $44.99* each
This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. On Tuesday, tickets for this fantastic musical are on sale for only $44.99 each.
Wednesday, December 14
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. - $40* each
Knock their socks off when you give Mom and Dad tickets to an event that takes them back to their youth. This electrifying tribute celebrating the music of Aretha Franklin stars a live band and supreme vocalists to create an incredible night of music. On Wednesday, tickets for R.E.S.P.E.C.T. are just $40 each.
Thursday, December 15
MY FAIR LADY - $44.99* each
Include yourself on your holiday shopping list with tickets to MY FAIR LADY. From Lincoln Center Theater comes "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time." Purchase tickets for only $44.99 on Thursday.
Friday, December 16
Watch your email and our social media accounts for an exciting announcement about Friday's deals!
To purchase tickets at the reduced price, just go to WashingtonPavilion.org/FiveDaysofHoli-Deals or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. For more information on holiday programs and activities, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/HappyHolidays.
*Some restrictions, taxes and fees may apply. See website for details.
Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.
