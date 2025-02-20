Disney’s THE LION KING JR. Comes to Spotlight Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spotlight Theatre Company will present the first show of their spring season, Disney’s THE LION KING Jr. The show will premiere at the Orpheum Theater Center with five performances from March 6–9.

“We’re kicking off the spring season with a fan-favorite classic reimagined by our incredible youth cast and crew,” says Debbi Jones, Senior Program Specialist for Spotlight Theatre Company. “Come experience the magic, celebrate the Circle of Life and make memories with the whole family!”

Disney’s THE LION KING Jr. brings the African savanna to life on stage with Simba, Rafiki and all the iconic characters from the hit 1994 Disney movie and Broadway musical. Follow along as talented young theatre artists tell the story of Simba, a lion cub who must save the Pride Lands from his uncle Scar. This youth stage adaptation features all your favorite songs from the film, including “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” “He Lives in You” and “Hakuna Matata.”

Spotlight Theatre Company provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theatre performances throughout the community. In Disney’s THE LION KING Jr., the cast and crew represent 34 different area schools and more than 70 young theatre artists aged 9–18 who will create a spirited savanna sandstorm on stage.

