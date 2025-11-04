ANNIE JR. to be Presented by Spotlight Theatre Company at the Washington Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spotlight Theatre Company at the Washington Pavilion will present ANNIE JR., a heartwarming youth musical adaptation based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical of everyone's favorite little redhead. This show celebrates a diverse showcase of young talent. ANNIE JR. will premiere at the Orpheum Theater Center with five performances from November 13-16.

Inspired by the timeless “rags to riches” story, this performance of ANNIE JR. brings two worlds to life through its style, movement and tone. From the dusty, tattered “rags” of Miss Hannigan's orphanage to the 1930s-cartoon-inspired mansion full of Warbucks' “riches,” Annie's journey is dazzling and frayed. Just as Annie searches for belonging, many of the young artists in this cast and crew have found their own sense of home in Spotlight. This show provides a sense of family, friendship and classic musical numbers in this sparkling rendition of ANNIE JR.

“What this cast and crew has created goes far beyond what you'd expect from a youth production — this is top-notch theatre,” says Bob Wendland, Director of Performances for the Washington Pavilion. “From the technical precision behind the scenes to the energy and talent on stage, it showcases the passion and professionalism of these young performers. Come support Sioux Falls' rising stars!”

Spotlight Theatre Company provides students aged 6–18 with opportunities to showcase their talents in professional-level theatre performances throughout the community. Generous support from sponsors Avera, The First National Bank in Sioux Falls, Empowered Girls Coach and Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield has made ANNIE JR. performances possible.