Comedian Kevin James Adds Second Show At Washington Pavilion

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10  at 10 a.m.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added in Sioux Falls for the Kevin James - Irregardless Tour show at Washington Pavilion on Sunday, September 24,2023. The new show will be at 5 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets available at washingtonpavilion.org and pepperentertainment.com.

Kevin James began his career as a stand-up on the Long Island comedy scene. After being discovered at the 1996 Montreal Comedy Festival, he signed a network development deal to create his own sitcom.

The King of Queens, which premiered in 1998, ran for nine seasons on CBS with James starring and executive producing, and it garnered him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. The show concluded its run in 2007 but continues to air daily in syndication across the country and around the world. James also starred in, and executive produced The Crew, a sitcom set in the world of NASCAR and is currently developing a single camera comedy (both for Netflix).

James brought his stand-up act to TV with Sweat the Small Stuff, a one-hour special for Comedy Central. Kevin James and Ray Romano executive produced and starred in the HBO Sports Special Making the Cut: The Road to Pebble Beach; a documentary about the Pebble Beach Pro Am Golf Tournament that was nominated for a Sports Emmy. His second comedy special Never Don't Give Up premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim.

James was the producer, co-writer, and star of the hit comedies Paul Blart: Mall Cop 1 & 2, Zookeeper, and Here Comes The Boom. James made his feature film debut in Columbia Pictures' Hitch starring opposite Will Smith, and starred alongside Adam Sandler in Pixels, Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, and Hubie Halloween. He starred in the feature True Memoirs of an International Assassin for Netflix, the independent action thriller Becky, and starred in and produced Home Team for Netflix.

Tickets are available at washingtonpavilion.org and pepperentertainment.com.




