HAMILTON to Premiere in Singapore in April 2024

Singapore--Theatrical producers Jeffrey Seller and Michael Cassel have just announced the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton,” will play at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, starting Apr. 19, 2024. Base Entertainment Asia (“& Juliet,” “Mamma Mia!”) is the show’s presenter.

“Hamilton” opened on Broadway in 2015 and has profoundly impacted various cultures, politics, and education beyond the U.S. The show has gone to play across the U.S., London’s West End, Australia, Germany, and New Zealand before embarking on its first-ever international tour, featuring notable cast members from various “Hamilton” productions, playing in the Philippines and Abu Dhabi before it premieres in Singapore next year.

Cassel, who also recently brought “& Juliet” to Singapore, said, “I’m thrilled to bring ‘Hamilton’ to Singapore and continue the show’s global journey. Its themes of hope, equality, and the power of storytelling are universal. It has been a thrill to see audiences fall in love with the show in Australia or the Philippines, and I’m excited to see it connect with audiences in Singapore.”

Featuring a distinctive score that fuses rap, hip-hop, jazz, pop, R&B, and Broadway, “Hamilton” tells the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton, who served as the first U.S. treasurer from 1789-1795. An immigrant orphan born in the West Indies, Hamilton was young and impoverished yet determined to make a mark on this new country.

"Hamilton," which won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors, boasts songs many young people have memorized by heart, such as "Alexander Hamilton," "My Shot," The Schuyler Sisters," "Satisfied," "The Room Where it Happens," and "Burn."

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.

Chantal Prudhomme, CEO of Base Entertainment Asia, said, “Singapore has eagerly waited for ‘Hamilton,’ and it thrills us to announce we’re finally bringing it to our shores. Bringing the show to Singapore is not just about showcasing a Broadway sensation; it’s about igniting the passion for history, music, and storytelling in our diverse and vibrant city, which will establish an indelible mark on Singapore’s cultural landscape.”

Join the waitlist and enjoy the first dibs on “Hamilton" tickets Click Here.

Photo: Daniel Boud