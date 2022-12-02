Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICA and Wellington Day School Foundation Offer A Completely Local, Brand New School-Centered Production

Come enjoy a new heartwarming holiday musical exploring the possible origins of America's beloved poem, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'.

Dec. 02, 2022  

WICA, in collaboration with Wellington Day School Foundation, offers a completely local, brand new school-centered production.

Come enjoy a new heartwarming Holiday Musical. Explore the possible origins of America's beloved poem, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas'. Enter exciting times as George Washington prepares to cross the Delaware River and Kindness becomes a real treasure. Clement C. Moore's famous poem (published 1823) gave America its own special Santa Claus who put gifts into "stockings hung by the chimney with care."

Wellington Day School is a privately run, independent school located on beautiful Whidbey Island serving students, preschool through eighth grade. Through academics, arts and extracurricular programs, Wellington students develop character, confidence and creativity.
This production was written by Elizabeth Itaya, owner of Wellington Day School with music by Joseph Itaya. Directed by Robert Hall, Musical Direction by Talia Marcus and featuring a local all-ages cast showcasing the students of Wellington Day School.

Dates and Times:

December 8th, 9th & 10th at 7:30 pm

December 11th @ 2:00 p.m.

December 16th & 17th @ 7:30 p.m.

December 18th @ 2:00 p.m.

Tickets: Thursday - Saturday $45 WICA Star Ticket (includes a complimentary beverage) $30

Standard Ticket

Sunday $35 Premium Seat $25 Standard Seat

ALL SHOWS: 20 tickets available at $20 each for every show

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

565 Camano Avenue

Langley, WA 98260

www.WICAonline.org




