VIVALDI REIMAGINED to Bring Classical Remix To Bellingham's Mount Baker Theatre

Dec. 14, 2022  

On Sunday, January 15th, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra will present Vivaldi Reimagined at the Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham, featuring an exploration of a familiar Vivaldi work paired with intriguing reinterpretations.

To start, the BSO's own Music Director, Yaniv Attar, picks up the guitar to join Guitarist David Feingold for Vivaldi's Concerto for in G Major for Two Guitars, Strings, and Continuo. A Professor of Music at Western Washington University, Feingold founded and developed the Guitar Studies Program, the only program of its kind in the State of Washington, if not the region.

Next, Clarinetist Erika Block joins the orchestra for Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Major "Sant' Angelo" arranged by Andreas N. Tarkmann. Block performs regularly with the Fifth Inversion wind quintet, Bellingham Festival of Music, Bellingham Symphony Orchestra, Off the Hill chamber music series, and many others. As an active soloist, she has recently been featured twice with the Skagit Symphony, WWU Wind Symphony, and most recently with the Whatcom Wind Ensemble.

Finally, Violinist Denise Dillenbeck takes the stage for Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi - The Four Seasons. Dillenbeck has toured Europe and America with the Philadelphia Orchestra, was a member of the Oregon Symphony, and has played with the Seattle Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Pennsylvania Ballet Theater, and Philly Pops among others.

Premiered in 2012, Richter's Recomposed is a contemporary recomposition and reinterpretation of one of Vivaldi's most iconic works, incorporating elements of modern dance music, sampling and looping Vivaldi's original bars.

"This is such an interesting program - Vivaldi with a twist!" Music Director Yaniv Attar explains. "Aside from the first piece, none of the music is originally by Vivaldi but more inspired by Vivaldi. We have some truly excellent local performers joining us on the stage. I look forward to sitting in with David as a soloist on the Guitar Concerto, and Erika and Denise are sure to make this a memorable afternoon of music!"

Tickets start at just $15.

_______________________________

Sunday, January 15 at 3PM at Mount Baker Theatre. Tickets start at $15. For details, call the Mount Baker Theatre Box Office at (360) 734-6080 or visit the BSO website at www.bellinghamsymphony.org.

Doors open at 2PM.

A Pre-Concert Lecture by Dr. Ryan Dudenbostel will take place in the Walton Theatre beginning at 2:15PM. Seating is limited. Please note: These lectures are very popular and fill up quickly!

This concert qualifies for Classical Kids, Take-A-Teen, and Student Rush ticket discounts. Visit www.bellinghamsymphony.org/visit-us/ticket-discounts to learn more.



Complete Cast & Creative Team Announced for I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUTHER West Photo
Complete Cast & Creative Team Announced for I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUTHER West Coast Premiere
Seattle Rep has announced the complete cast and creative team for its anticipated West Coast Premiere of the stage adaptation of Erika L. Sánchez’s New York Times bestselling novel, I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter.
Seattle Opera Appoints Shannon Rolbiecki Director of Development Photo
Seattle Opera Appoints Shannon Rolbiecki Director of Development
Seattle Opera has selected Shannon Rolbiecki, a seasoned development professional and Certified Fundraising Executive (CFRE), as its new Director of Development.
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; at Edmonds Driftwood Ply Photo
Latest Stats Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards; at Edmonds Driftwood Plyers Leads Best Ensemble Performance!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 12th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Photos: First Look At Teatro Zinzannis COMING HOME At SODO Park Photo
Photos: First Look At Teatro Zinzanni's COMING HOME At SODO Park
Now running at SODO Park is Teatro ZinZanni's limited run engagement Coming Home. As announced in June 2022, the long-time Seattle institution has returned to its hometown once again, now in partnership with the award-winning caterers Herban Feast at SODO Park.

December 7, 2022

King County Parks has officially awarded the Marymoor Park's Summer Concert Series management, operations, and programming contract to Cascade Music Collective (CMC), ushering in a fresh new administration for the much-loved annual concert series. 
December 7, 2022

Seattle Theater Group (STG), along with Music Director Jack Klitzman, has announced the inaugural performance of the Seattle Pops Orchestra, performing the iconic music of John Williams, March 25, 2023, at the Paramount Theatre.
