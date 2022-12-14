VIVALDI REIMAGINED to Bring Classical Remix To Bellingham's Mount Baker Theatre

On Sunday, January 15th, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra will present Vivaldi Reimagined at the Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham, featuring an exploration of a familiar Vivaldi work paired with intriguing reinterpretations.

To start, the BSO's own Music Director, Yaniv Attar, picks up the guitar to join Guitarist David Feingold for Vivaldi's Concerto for in G Major for Two Guitars, Strings, and Continuo. A Professor of Music at Western Washington University, Feingold founded and developed the Guitar Studies Program, the only program of its kind in the State of Washington, if not the region.

Next, Clarinetist Erika Block joins the orchestra for Clarinet Concerto No. 1 in B-flat Major "Sant' Angelo" arranged by Andreas N. Tarkmann. Block performs regularly with the Fifth Inversion wind quintet, Bellingham Festival of Music, Bellingham Symphony Orchestra, Off the Hill chamber music series, and many others. As an active soloist, she has recently been featured twice with the Skagit Symphony, WWU Wind Symphony, and most recently with the Whatcom Wind Ensemble.

Finally, Violinist Denise Dillenbeck takes the stage for Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi - The Four Seasons. Dillenbeck has toured Europe and America with the Philadelphia Orchestra, was a member of the Oregon Symphony, and has played with the Seattle Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Pennsylvania Ballet Theater, and Philly Pops among others.

Premiered in 2012, Richter's Recomposed is a contemporary recomposition and reinterpretation of one of Vivaldi's most iconic works, incorporating elements of modern dance music, sampling and looping Vivaldi's original bars.

"This is such an interesting program - Vivaldi with a twist!" Music Director Yaniv Attar explains. "Aside from the first piece, none of the music is originally by Vivaldi but more inspired by Vivaldi. We have some truly excellent local performers joining us on the stage. I look forward to sitting in with David as a soloist on the Guitar Concerto, and Erika and Denise are sure to make this a memorable afternoon of music!"

Tickets start at just $15.

_______________________________

Sunday, January 15 at 3PM at Mount Baker Theatre. Tickets start at $15. For details, call the Mount Baker Theatre Box Office at (360) 734-6080 or visit the BSO website at www.bellinghamsymphony.org.

Doors open at 2PM.

A Pre-Concert Lecture by Dr. Ryan Dudenbostel will take place in the Walton Theatre beginning at 2:15PM. Seating is limited. Please note: These lectures are very popular and fill up quickly!

This concert qualifies for Classical Kids, Take-A-Teen, and Student Rush ticket discounts. Visit www.bellinghamsymphony.org/visit-us/ticket-discounts to learn more.