VIDEO: Seattle Theatre Group Announces THING Music & Arts Festival

The next iteration of the event takes places August 26th through 28th, 2022.

Feb. 22, 2022  

THING is a 3-day festival of music and arts taking place August 26-28, 2022 at historic Fort Worden in Port Townsend, WA. The event features a tightly curated lineup of diverse performers with an emphasis on fresh discoveries and a vision to create an environment where all are welcomed and represented.

This includes a distinctive mix of music, comedy, visual arts, speakers, and highlights from STG's signature education and community programs. Fort Worden is a former military base (and filming location of An Officer and a Gentleman) encompassing 434 acres with 12 miles of forested hiking trails, 2 miles of walkable saltwater beaches and commanding views of the Puget Sound.

The historic property has evolved into a lifelong learning center in the magnificent setting of Port Townsend, WA- dubbed "the Paris of the Pacific Northwest" by Sunset Magazine. The festival features 4 stages including 2 outdoor stages, McCurdy Pavilion (former balloon hangar converted into a theatre) and the Wheeler Theatre (intimate art deco venue). The festival sold out in its inaugural year (2019) garnering a warm response from the community.

For more information and tickets visit https://thingnw.org/info

