Unexpected Productions Improv Presents A(N IMPROVISED) CHRISTMAS CAROL

Unexpected Productions Improv opens its holiday classic, A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol, on Friday December 4, 2020. It's a wild, hilarious, holiday ride brought online for 2020. UP Improv has been performing this audience-favorite since 1986 and the spirit of giving keeps growing. This hilarious improv, allows Charles Dickens to teach the lessons visited upon Scrooge to a whole new audience, in a whole new way.

Where does Scrooge work? What ails Tiny Tim? Does Scrooge even get reformed? A holiday tradition for countless locals since 1985. Each night is a new version of this old favorite, so join and have a blast creating your own Christmas classic.

UP Improv's Artistic Director, Randy Dixon created the show and has played Scrooge in most of the performances.

Unexpected Productions has adapted it's classic A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol so we all may continue this Seattle holiday tradition safely together.

"I have always loved the story of A Christmas Carol, and I thought what if the audience could inject their own lives into this timeless story. And that means so much more this year," explains Dixon. "I still have the sheet of college ruled paper on which I did the first draft of how the show would work. We went back to the original source this year to see how we could bring this show online. We know this is a holiday tradition for many families in Seattle and it was important to us to share it with our audiences."

Unlike other productions of A Christmas Carol, Scrooge doesn't get to rely on a script. The audience creates the story every performance. Dixon and the cast has to incorporate 20 audience suggestions to recreate the plot and nuance the story.

The show has evolved over the years. Dixon has directed each production. This year is certainly different. "We have paired down the cast and evolved the show to an online format.

But the core hasn't changed," stated Dixon. The fun challenge for the cast is to incorporate the 20 odd audience suggestions, meld them with the plot of A Christmas Carol, and tell a believable story."

The production has evolved since its first presentation. "Many little things have been fined tuned over the years. The suggestions we get from the audience. The structure of the show and when get the suggestions. But, we always stay true to the spirit of the story. That is my favorite part of the entire show. And we are defintley staying true to that in our online production." said Dixon.

Enjoy Seattle holiday tradition by bringing A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol To the safey and comfort of your screen.

