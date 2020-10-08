Turkfest Offers Culture, Creation And Cooking Demonstrations

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of the region.

Seattle Center Festál: Turkfest, starting at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, on Facebook and YouTube highlights the diversity and richness of Turkish culture by enlightening and entertaining the greater community with music, dance, cooking demonstrations and guest speeches. Here's the streaming schedule:

12 p.m.

Opening speeches and greetings by Robert Nellams and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan

Volkan Efe - Fikrimin ince gülü (music)

Ersin Ozer- Kavurma ve Bulgur Pilavı (cooking demonstration)

Curcuna - Ayletme Beni (music)

Hacivat & Karagöz Shadow Theater

Izumi & Friends - Ben Annemi İsterim (music and dance)

Gürdal, Defne & Güneş - Bana Bir Masal Anlat Baba (music)

Burcu - Ebru / (paper marbling art demonstration)

Ahmet Serkan - Potpori (music)

Ada`s Restaurant - Sac Kavurma (cooking demonstration)

Batu and Güneş (music)

Tuğçe Ülker - Köpoğlu (cooking demonstration)

Meltem - Aşure / Noah's Pudding (cooking demonstration)

1 p.m.

Volkan Efe- Ey Buti Nev Eda (music)

Turkish Music Choir - Aşkım Bahardı (music)

Sehribani - Ates Böceği (music)

Janelle Bel Isle - Belly Dance

Ahmet Serkan - Yalnızlık (music)

Tülin - Canımın Ta İçisin (music)

Oral History Of Turkey From Melike (lecture)

Deniz - Turkish March on flute

Gürdal and Defne Music ATA-Washington Informational Izumi (musical duets)

2 p.m.

Ilhan Sami Özulu - Izmir March

Closing speech from John U. Gökçen

Learn more and link to the festival at: http://www.turkfest.org and http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal/turkfest.

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series, presented virtually in 2020, provides a forum for cultural groups to come together, where they can share their stories with the greater community--and where all can feel a sense of belonging. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expression.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Turkfest in partnership with the Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington as part of a series that provides a stage and platform for the traditions and accomplishments of the participating communities. Admission is free of charge. For more information, visit www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You