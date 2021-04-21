Tacoma Little Theatre Opens Enrollment For In-Person Summer Theatre Camps

TLT will be resuming in-person classes for Summer Camp 2021! Each week will be a new production with enrollment capped at 15 students.

If Pierce County is or moves to Phase 2, all camps will be moved to virtual programming. Camps will all be Monday-Friday 9am-4pm, for ages 6-18 years old. All final rehearsals will be recorded and this will be released to families 1 week after camp. Due to space limitations with COVID guidelines we can not accommodate audience seating. Information is provided below, along with schedules and tuition costs. Some financial aid is available.

To enroll visit https://www.tacomalittletheatre.com/current-classes. For questions please call 253.272.2281 or email education@tacomalittletheatre.com.

Rainbow Fish

June 21-25

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

Tuition: $200.00

With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean, and the only one of their kind. But when Rainbow Fish refuses to share their vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores them anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps them learn that it's far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.

Not-so-Grimm Tales

June 28-july 2

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

Tuition: $200.00

A working mother notices her daughter has picked up some not-so-great lessons from the fairy tales she's been reading, so she sits her down and tells her new, more modern and empowering versions of some of the classics.

Alice In Wonderland

July 5-9

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

Tuition: $200.00

Join Alice as she follows the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole and into a wonderful new world! Have tea with the Mad Hatter, March Hare and Dormouse, and try not to lose your head to the Queen of Hearts.

Aladdin (non-musical)

July 12-16

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

Tuition: $200.00

This humorous non-musical retelling follows Aladdin, son of a washer woman on his journey to win the Princess's heart, with some help from the all powerful Genie.

The Wizard Of Oz (non-musical)

July 19-23

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

Tuition: $200.00

Go with Dorothy as she travels to Oz, befriends Scarecrow, Tinman and Cowardly Lion. Stop the Wicked Witch and her flying monkey's, and get Dorothy and Toto back home to Kansas.

Big Bad

July 26-30

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

Tuition: $200.00

The most notorious criminal in the fairy-tale world, Big Bad Wolf, is being slapped with a class-action lawsuit by the countless quirky characters he has wronged. As Little Red Riding Hood, her Grandmother, the Three Little Pigs and the Shepherd in charge of the Boy Who Cried Wolf testify, the wolf seems deserving of all that's coming. Was he born a criminal, or made one? Perhaps he does deserve compassion instead of condemnation? What will the verdict be?

Shakespeare's Got Talent

August 2-6

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

Tuition: $200.00

Join us for an introduction to some of Shakespeare's most notorious characters: Puck, Macbeth, and many more. There's all the trademark Shakespeare tragedy - plots against kings, pining for love, witch's predictions of forlorn fates - but with comedic twists including pillow fights, rubber chicken duels, and a disco dance finale where the judges decide to award themselves the winners.

The Jungle Book

August 9-13

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 9:00am-4:00pm

Tuition: $200.00

A man-cub has escaped the clutches of Shere Khan, a ferocious tiger intent on revenge. Adopted by wolves Mowgli the man-cub is taught the ways of the jungle by Baloo the Bear and his friend Bagheera. Follow Mowgli on his adventures in the jungle as he gets to know the other animals, especially the hilarious Bandar Log monkeys. Will Mowgli and his birth mother, Messua, be reunited?