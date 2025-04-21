THING FESTIVAL Returns With A New Look In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THING, the eclectic and intimate all-ages music festival produced by Seattle Theatre Group, will have a new look in 2025. STG has announced that the festival has been reimagined as four single day events that will unfold on the first four Saturdays in August.

Each festival date will have its own distinct feel, anchored by a unique lineup of artists, giving attendees an opportunity to both enjoy music discovery—an intrinsic part of the THING experience—and pick their own “thing,” curating their own festival experience.

THING is a celebration of creativity, fellowship, and music appreciation and will return for a second year to STG'S outdoor venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Wash. Children 12 and under are free. General on sale for festival passes is Friday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

August 2 will be headlined by Father John Misty, Orville Peck, and Deep Sea Diver.

August 9 will feature Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Japanese House, and Medium Build.

August 16 is a special day that will center Latinx and Chicanx artists, both legacy musicians and rising stars, headlined by Mon Laferte, Yakima Valley's own Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Thee Sinseers. This festival date is part of STG's commitment to bring celebrated Latinx and Spanish-language performers and creators to the Puget Sound.

August 23 is a collection artists known for their groove-based music featuring headliners The Roots, Cory Wong, and Glass Beams.

The complete lineup for each festival date is at the end of this release.

“This year is a fresh approach to THING and what a music festival can be,” said Adam Zacks, curator of THING and Seattle Theatre Group's Chief Programming Officer. “As our industry and audience preferences change, THING will also continue to evolve. We will always make sure this festival has something for everyone, and the single day format makes it more affordable and accessible, creating multiple opportunities to experience THING. If you miss one of the first two dates, you'll still have more chances to attend.”

“Like the overall vibe of THING, the Latin lineup is an eclectic mix of genres—Latin indie-alternative, cumbia, música Mexicana, Chicano soul, singer-songwriters, and DJs—a vibrant blend of traditional and new sounds from across the Latin-American diaspora, celebrating the diverse culture of the community,” added Laura Vilches, STG's Manager of Latin Programming and the curator of THING's Latin day. “The inspiration for this festival date comes from a “si de aquí, si de allá” point of view—a bilingual and multigenerational sense of belonging regardless of where one grew up and what language one grew up speaking. It's incredibly special for audience members to experience a curated festival day like this and I'm thrilled that it's part of the THING experience this year.”

Festival passes will be sold individually per day. Presale for festival passes begins Tuesday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT, available at the guaranteed lowest price of $99.50 (price includes all fees) through Sunday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. General on sale for festival passes is Friday, April 25 at 10:00 a.m. PT. Prices increase to $129.50 (including fees) for all festival dates on Monday, April 28, and will remain fixed at that rate through the festival dates. An add-on THING club experience, which includes daily happy hour with hosted drinks; dedicated entrance; 10% off all THING merch; lawn games and activities; outdoor club lounge with exclusive seating with views of the mainstage, coat/bag check, private bar and restrooms, and charging stations; and more will be available for $75/day (including fees). Children 12 and under are free.

Passes will be available at www.thingnw.org, www.stgpresents.org, and www.ticketmaster.com. They can also be purchased in-person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle and at Remlinger Farms at the info desk in the Market during regular business hours.

In addition to eclectic music programming, THING features local performances from STG's Education and Community Engagement programming, specifically highlighting alumni from More Music @ The Moore, and a local hip hop showcase with performances from this year's PNW Mic Check participants on August 23.

Festival passes include admission to Remlinger Farms, which features a fun park, petting zoos, concessions, and Remlinger's flagship brewery. Parking is free for all festival attendees and shuttle service to Remlinger Farms from Seattle will be available for purchase.

A limited number of campsites and cabins will be available to reserve via Girl Scouts Camp River Ranch, which is located adjacent to Remlinger Farms and within walking distance of festival grounds. Girl Scouts of Western Washington has also partnered with THING to offer special kid's night out experiences at Camp River Ranch on August 9, 16, and 23, opportunities for youth to experience an evening of summer camp fun with trained camp staff while their adults enjoy the evening's festival programming. Click here for more information, pricing details, and to make reservations.

As at past festivals, THING will feature a wide variety of food vendors and food trucks and offerings hosted and curated by STG's Education & Community Engagement program.

THING, which was created by Sasquatch! Festival founder and STG's Chief Programming Officer Adam Zacks, will operate with the same spirit as in previous years, emphasizing music discovery, a community focus, and a unique experience curated for the entire family to play, celebrate, and enjoy time together.

THING 2025 LINEUP

SATURDAY, AUGUST 2

FATHER JOHN MISTY

Orville Peck

DEEP SEA DIVER

JESSICA PRATT

HAMILTON LEITHAUSER

HALEY HEYNDERICKX

CLOVER

SATURDAY, AUGUST 9

RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE

THE JAPANESE HOUSE

MEDIUM BUILD

SOCCER MOMMY

TRUMAN SINCLAIR

CHINESE AMERICAN BEAR

ROSE PEAK

SATURDAY, AUGUST 16

MON LAFERTE

YAHRITZA Y SU ESENCIA

THEE SINSEERS

RUBÉN ALBARRÁN

ANGÉLICA GARCIA

TERROR/CACTUS & PAHUA

LUCIA FLORES-WISEMAN

DJ SETS CURATED BY KEXP'S EL SONIDO IN CELEBRATION OF ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY

SATURDAY, AUGUST 23

THE ROOTS

CORY WONG

GLASS BEAMS

TUNE-YARDS

TUNDE ADEBIMPE

PARLOR GREENS

PNW MIC CHECK

