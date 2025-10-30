THE MOUSETRAP Opens at SecondStory Repertory October 31

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SecondStory Repertory will present Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap, directed by Doug Knoop, beginning October 31, 2025. The production runs through November 16, 2025, offering audiences the timeless suspense of the world’s longest-running play.

A group of strangers becomes snowed in at a remote guesthouse, only to discover that one of them is a murderer. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, every guest falls under suspicion. Christie’s deft plotting and the play’s famous twist ending continue to enthrall theatergoers more than 70 years after its London premiere.

The Mousetrap runs approximately two hours and 15 minutes, including a 10-minute intermission.

Benefit Performance

All proceeds from the Saturday, November 15, 2 p.m. matinee will benefit the Redmond Kiwanis Club, a volunteer organization that supports children, families, and seniors in the Redmond community through initiatives addressing food insecurity and youth leadership.

Ticketing Information

Subscribers should email boxoffice@secondstoryrep.org to reserve or adjust seating.

For all other ticketing options and benefit show purchases, visit SecondStoryRep.org.