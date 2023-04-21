Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration Comes to Tacoma

The event is on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the ALMA Venue.

Apr. 21, 2023  
Red Scarf Revolution, the Southeast Asian Comedy Collective, and Tacoma Arts Live present the 2nd annual Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. at the ALMA Venue at 1322 Fawcett Ave in Tacoma. Tickets are $20 in advance and are on sale now. This show is for ages 21 and over, and a valid ID is required at the door.

The Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration, hosted by Meanroth Ny, merges comedy and culture, with a lineup of premier Southeast Asian comedians from across the country who will showcase diverse experiences and cross-generational identities within the Southeast Asian community. ALMA Venue is concert-style space with an outside patio, bar, lounge areas, a full kitchen, and food truck vendors. The featured comedians include Lukas Seely, Juno Men, Narin Vann, and Lin Sun.

After the comedy show, the celebration to ring in the Southeast Asian Solar New Year will begin, with food and drink available for purchase from ALMA Lounge and food truck vendors Big Dawg Hot Dogs and Erick's Seafood & More. Guests are invited to dance and enjoy music from DJ Jus Play, bringing together a blend of cultural traditions and American influence, featuring classic 90s R&B/hip-hop, SE Asian hip-hop, and traditional New Year's music.

Red Scarf Revolution's mission is to empower new generations to reclaim their history and embrace their identity through music, art, and education. They seek to unravel the knots of Cambodia's dark past and reclaim its cultural heritage, strength, warmth, and unity, reminding us all that the Cambodian spirit is unbreakable.

The Southeast Asian Comedy Collective strives to uplift the SE Asian diaspora through stand-up comedy. They believe that representation matters and are working to carve out space in the comedy scene to challenge stereotypes, cultural norms, and share their unique experiences and perspectives with the world, redefining what it means to be Asian-American.

This event is supported by Tacoma Arts Live's Accelerating Creative Enterprise (ACE) program, which incubates and supports emerging BIPOC and women entrepreneurs. ACE is administered in partnership with the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County with funding from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

Tickets to the Southeast Asian New Year Comedy Celebration are $20 in advance online and are on sale now. Tickets are $30 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and over, and a valid ID is required at the door. To reserve tickets, please visit seacomedy.com.




