University of Washington School of Drama Will Perform BUNNY

The University of Washington School of Drama will present Bunny, written by Hannah Moscovitch. Directed by MFA student Ren Langer, the play spans 20 years of Bunny’s life and looks at the how “desire doesn’t follow rules.” The production runs March 12 – 21, 2026, with previews March 6 and March 9.

"Bunny shook me to my core when I first read it” says director Ren Langer. “It's rare to see female sexuality depicted on stage in a way that is so raw, messy, and subversive. I love and hate the way this show lives so firmly in the grey areas of morality. It confronts each and every one of us with the cognitive dissonance we hold between our desires and our values, and it exposes the moralizing judgements we project onto others who are caught in that very same predicament. It's the kind of show that leaves you with more questions than answers."

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Cast

Sorrel: Carissa Yau*

Angel: Finn Jordan˚

Justin: Alessandro Lopez*

Professor: Richie Villafuerte*

Maggie: Zoe Carr*

Carol: Derek Sikkema

Lola: Betzabeth Gonzalez*

Creative Team

Director: Ren Langer*

Scenic Designer: Eunice Han*

Costume Designer : Evie Hawkins*

Lighting Designer: Alex Taylor*

Sound Designer: Finley Brown˚

Stage Manager: Samantha Grossman

Intimacy Director: Jordan Rosin

˚Undergraduate student at UW

*Graduate student at UW

†School of Drama faculty/staff member