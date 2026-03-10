MAN OF LA MANCHA Comes to Reboot Theatre Company Next Month

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Reboot Theatre Company, in association with Theatre Off Jackson, will present the powerful musical MAN OF LA MANCHA. Told through a feminist lens, and performed by an all women/TGNC ensemble, Reboot’s production of this classic musical explores the ongoing fight for women’s rights, including the pivotal battles of the 21st century. Both urgent and hopeful, this powerful reimagining asks, “What does it mean to dream the impossible dream when your voice, your rights, and your choices are at risk?”

Written by Dale Wasserman; Music by Mitch Leigh; Lyrics by Joe Darion; Original production directed by Albert Marre. This fearless production of Man of La Mancha features direction by Jeannette LeGault, music direction by Aimee Hong, intimacy & fight choreography by Lee Ann Hittenberger, stage management by Haley Thomas, costume design by Krista Lofgren, lighting design by Eldon Tam, properties design by Robin Macartney, scenic design by Jeff Church, and sound design by Xandria Easterday-Callahan.

Reboot’s cast of MAN OF LA MANCHA includes Jackie Alves (Housekeeper / Maria), Adia Bowen (Antonia), Eloisa Cardona (Ensemble / Muleteer / Thief), Mal Carter (Pedro / Muleteer), Cynthia Dario-Good (Don Quixote / Cervantes), Patricia Haines-Ainsworth (Governor / Innkeeper), Britt Hobson (Padre), Talena Laine (Aldonza), Tessa “Cricket” James ( Sancho / Manservant), Melody McClellan (Dr. Carrasco / Duke / Knight of the Mirrors), Somto Muo (Ensemble / Thief), Divya Parimi (Ensemble / Muleteer / Thief), Leah Hope Sampson (Ensemble / Thief), and Stefanie MeiFang Van Rafelghem (Barber / Anselmo-Muleteer).

MAN OF LA MANCHA runs April 3-18, 2026 at Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104).