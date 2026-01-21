THE WILD PARTY and More Set for Sound Theatre Company 20th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sound Theatre Company has announced its 20th Anniversary Season, marking two decades of producing theatre in Seattle under the faithful leadership of Founding Co-Artistic Director Teresa Thuman.

This milestone season celebrates the company's past, present, and future, and invites audiences to join in the celebration.

The Wild Party

By Andrew Lippa

Directed by Corey McDaniel

Music Direction by Nathan Young

January 30–February 8

The Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory

Sound Theatre Company kicks off its 20th Anniversary Season with a show that holds a special place in its history. After more than a decade, the company brings back its electrifying 2013 hit, The Wild Party by composer and playwright Andrew Lippa, in an intimate, two-week concert-style run. Featuring an entirely new cast, this revival offers fresh energy and bold new interpretations of the beloved work.

Directed by Corey McDaniel and music directed by Nathan Young, The Wild Party is inspired by Joseph Moncure March's once-banned Jazz Age poem—an intoxicating tale of excess, desire, and the unraveling edges of pleasure. Set in the Manhattan apartment of vaudeville performers Queenie and Burrs, the musical follows a gathering of burlesque artists for one unforgettable night. When a mysterious newcomer arrives, the couple's already-fractured relationship is pushed to the brink, sending the party into a glittering, dangerous spiral of temptation and thrill-seeking.

You Will Get Sick

By Noah Diaz

Directed by Teresa Thuman

April 23, 2026–May 16, 2026

The Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory

You Will Get Sick by playwright Noah Diaz is a new play in second person and a recipient of the Kennedy Center's Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award.

The story begins with a loss of balance and spreads through the body, ultimately leading to the act of hiring a stranger to say aloud what one cannot bear to say: that you got sick. The play explores learning how to live within your body as you find your way home.

References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot

By José Rivera

Directed by Colin Hovde

October 1, 2026– October 18, 2026

The Center Theatre at Seattle Center Armory

The final show of the 2026 season is References to Salvador Dalí Make Me Hot by acclaimed playwright José Rivera. Set in the desert of Barstow, California, the play follows Gabriela, the wife of career soldier Benito, as she dives into a surreal fantasy world during her husband's prolonged absences, imagining the mating rituals between a coyote and a cat. The play explores love, longing, and desire through a poetic and dreamlike lens.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Sound Theatre Company's website.