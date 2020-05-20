Seattle Symphony Rebroadcasts SCHEHERAZADE Plus Special Education Program

Adding to the previously announced programming for this week, the Seattle Symphony presents three rebroadcasts of Rimksy-Korsakov's Scheherazade (movements 3 and 4), led by guest conductor and Incoming Music Director of the Toronto Symphony Gustavo Gimeno. Originally performed on December 1, 2018, Scheherazade displays the power of stories in a musical depiction of the middle eastern tale: One Thousand and One Nights.

Audiences can tune in for Selections from Rimsy-Korsakov Scheherazade on YouTube or Facebook during the three regular broadcast times: Thursday (7:30 p.m. PDT), Saturday (8 p.m. PDT) and Sunday (2 p.m. PDT).

Link Up: The Orchestra Swings Online features an interactive exploration of swing and jazz. Hosted by Seattle Symphony Horn John Turman, the program invites viewers to play or sing along with the musicians in standards such as C Jam Blues. Turman and fellow musicians will guide those tuning in through key music concepts, a review of recorder notes, the different lines of each piece, and performing together with the musicians onscreen. Link Up: The Orchestra Swings Online will air on Thursday, May 21 at 11 a.m. PDT. Audiences can join in on YouTube or Facebook. Link Up is a national program of Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute.

In addition to the special Link Up broadcast, the Seattle Symphony continues to share weekly Meet the Instrument and Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots. Meet the Instrument is hosted by a member of the orchestra who introduces their instrument to viewers through performing short excerpts and includes an instrument-related craft activity. Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots, hosted by Seattle Symphony Horn John Turman, builds on each week's Meet the Instrument in a fun exploration of related instruments through solo excerpts and ensemble performance.

The Seattle Symphony continues to share free livestreams and rebroadcasts weekly until the orchestra can return to the Benaroya Hall stage, in hopes that these performances provide strength, comfort and joy. Audiences can look forward to five days of Seattle Symphony broadcasts each week from Wednesday through Sunday. Programming updates will be shared at seattlesymphony.org/live. Those interested can also sign up to receive email notifications about upcoming Seattle Symphony rebroadcasts and livestreams.

Inspired by the orchestra's dedication to serving the community, more than 6,000 people have stepped forward with a donation since the closure of Benaroya Hall. These funds support the Seattle Symphony Future Fund, providing critical resources to ensure a bright future for symphonic music in our community. To learn more about how to support the Seattle Symphony or to make a donation, visit seattlesymphony.org/give. The Seattle Symphony looks forward to welcoming audiences back to Benaroya Hall again very soon and wishes everyone health and comfort in the coming weeks.

