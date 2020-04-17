Seattle Shakespeare to Stream ROMEO AND JULIET Reading To Celebrate Shakespeare's Birthday

To celebrate William Shakespeare's birthday week, Seattle Shakespeare will host a FREE live stream reading of Romeo and Juliet with the cast of the company's spring touring production.

Gather with your family, invite your buddies to join, and cuddle at home with your furry friends to enjoy this casual digital event. The live stream event will be hosted by Artistic Director George Mount with Education Director Michelle Burce serving as moderator. A brief Q&A session on YouTube will follow the event.



In the midst of an historical bitter feud, passionate young love emerges. Defying their parents, Romeo and Juliet marry and plot to run away together, only to be thwarted at every turn. This 90-minute adaptation is a swashbuckling drama and the greatest love story ever told.

Website: https://www.seattleshakespeare.org/ruffreads/

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/seattleshakes



When: Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM



Tickets: FREE





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You