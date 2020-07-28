Seattle Shakespeare Postpones And Rearranges 30th Anniversary Season

Today Seattle Shakespeare Company announced that due to the ongoing public health crisis, it is postponing its productions of Richard II with upstart crow collective and Long Day's Journey into Night. The fall production of Volpone will move to spring 2021 to join a previously scheduled production of Much Ado About Nothing.



"This fall would have launched Seattle Shakespeare's 30th Anniversary Season, but as we assess plans for a safe return to performing, we've made the difficult decision to delay our return to the physical stage until 2021," said Managing Director John Bradshaw. "While other organizations may have been permitted to open even partially, we do not feel it will be possible for us to safely rehearse or open our theatre before 2021."



The co-production with upstart crow collective of Richard II will now be part of the 2021-2022 season. Long Day's Journey into Night will be scheduled for an upcoming season. The new plan reschedules Volpone for early spring 2021. Much Ado About Nothing will stay in its current dates (April 27-May 23, 2021).



Seattle Shakespeare Company will contact patrons who hold tickets to cancelled productions with specific instructions on their options for future performances.



Artistic Director George Mount remarked that the company, "will continue to work with our artists to create engaging entertainments related to Shakespeare and classical works for this autumn. I'm extremely excited about the ingenuity and creativity of our community. I look forward to sharing plans once they are finalized."



Patrons who have questions about tickets or about donating to Seattle Shakespeare Company may contact the company through the Ticket Office at 206-733-8222 or online at www.seattleshakespeare.org.

