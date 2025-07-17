Seattle Immersive Theater Experience THE DOUBLE Extends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Witness will present a second extension of its acclaimed immersive production, The Double. Originally slated to close on July 13 and first extended through July 27, the show will now continue through August 10, offering a final chance for audiences to explore this multimedia theatrical performance.

Set inside a once-abandoned office floor in downtown Seattle, The Double transforms a raw, fluorescent-lit office into a surreal and intimate psychological thriller. Loosely inspired by Dostoyevsky's 1846 novella, the piece follows two tech workers who begin working at the same company and discover they are exact doppelgangers. Through a blend of live performance, recorded video, and atmospheric design, The Double immerses its audience in a bureaucratic dreamscape that is both alien and eerily familiar.

Audience members are free to explore the space as the narrative unfolds around them, experiencing the show as they wish - walking the floor, sitting at a desk, or rummaging through desks and bankers boxes - as the narrative unfolds around them. With a runtime of 90 minutes and no intermission, The Double invites viewers to slip into a world where nothing, and no one, is quite what it seems.

Directed by Charlotte Murray and written by Michael Bontatibus, The Double continues Witness's tradition of creating narrative-driven immersive theater in found spaces. The show marks the company's return to Seattle after 2020's Last Days of the Tsars and builds on a portfolio of international work including The Island, Ritual, and Noirtown. The Double is choreographed by Ashley Menestrina and features performances from Michael Arellano, maia melene d'urfé, Carol Davis, Ashley Menestrina, and Josiah Miller.

Performances take place at LIT Immersive (1000 1st Ave S) in Seattle's historic Pioneer Square. Tickets for the newly added performances are available now. Capacity is extremely limited; advance booking is strongly encouraged.

