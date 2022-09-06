Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 06, 2022  

Seattle Dance Collective Presents A LIMINAL SPACE

With original concept by Henry Wurtz and signature choreography by Bruno Roque, Seattle Dance Collective's A Liminal Space draws us into a sensory journey, challenging the audience to consider how times of discomfort and trepidation can lead to moments of freedom and discovery. An 8' dynamic cube serves as the film's central set piece through which two dancers transcend multiple environments. Fabian ReimAir's original music provides a moving backdrop.

A LIMINAL SPACE premieres September 8 and will be available to watch through September 18.

Tickets begin at $15 for unlimited views during the streaming period. Go to SeattleDanceCollective.org for more information.

Conceived & Directed by Henry Wurtz

Choreographed by Bruno Roque

Music by Fabian ReimAir

Dancers: Leah Terada and Liane Aung





