Seattle Center Offers Virtual Exploration, Education And Entertainment During April

Seattle Center resident organizations and public programs offer virtual exploration, enrichment and entertainment throughout this month. Seattle Center Arts at Home offers additional options. Learn more at Seattlecenter.com/events/virtual-events/arts-at-home.

Seattle Center Festál-Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., April 9-11. The festival seeks to deepen understanding and highlight the cultural contributions and achievements of Japan and Japanese Americans. It includes online performances and martial arts, exhibits and demonstrations, documentaries and more. Seattlecenter.com/festal.

Book-It Repertory Theatre-This season, Book-It has gone all-audio to play with the form and structure of book adaptations in five "mainstage" dramas. Single tickets are now on sale for Childfinder and The Canterville Ghost Mañanaland and The Effluent Engine. Learn more at Book-it.org.

Cascade Public Media-Monthly programs bring community together to learn, grow and make a difference. In April, CPM offers What Unites Us? with Eric Liu, Citizen University co-founder and Aspen Institute's Citizenship & American Identity director, 11 a.m., April 6; and The Foods that Made Seattle. KCTS 9's resident historian Knute Berger leads a discussion with Seattle restaurant luminaires, 5:30 p.m., April 8. Cascadepublicmedia.org/events.

Classical KING FM & Seattle Opera-KING FM broadcast past SO productions, 10 a.m., Saturday. April concerts include Pagliacci, April 10; Cinderella, April 17 and Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg on April 24. Seattleopera.org/kingfm.

Museum of Pop Culture-MoPOP's So Bad, It's Good movie series features Battlefield Earth, 6 p.m., April 10. It's the year 3000 and earth is a wasteland. Mankind is on the verge of extinction, and John Travolta has to save it. In the horror genre, check out the It's Coming from inside the House series, showing Diary of the Dead about a group of young film students who run into real-life zombies while shooting a horror movie of their own., 7 p.m., April 16. Mopop.org.

Pacific Science Center-Our region's center for exploration offers many ways for the curious to connect this month including: Virtual Field Trips, nine exciting programs designed to ignite curiosity in learners PreK-12. Public Virtual Field Trips, free virtual programs during spring break (the weeks of April 5 and 12) for grades PreK-8 on ecosystems, nature and wildlife presented with interactive STEM programming. Partnership with Varsity Tutors, free interactive scientific learning in partnership with Varsity Tutors, April 19. www.pacsci.org.

Seattle Children's Theatre-Registration is now open for Spring Break Classes, and registration opens April 14 for Part 1 of Summer at SCT offering story drama, acting, musical theatre, physical comedy, improv and more. Class finder tools and scholarships make participation easy. More on classes, individualized experiences, workshop and residencies at SCT.org.

Seattle Opera-Check out a fun and informative online broadcast, Magic Baby! The Big Opera Show, 5 p.m., April 11. The show features world-renowned tenor, Lawrence Brownlee, along with Kenneth Kellogg and Karen Vuong, and behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and performances. Later this month, April 23-25, Seattle Opera streams, Flight, music by Jonathan Dove, a slice of life story set in a departure lounge at Charles de Gaulle airport, where a mix of passengers and their cynical flight crew must spend the night to wait out a storm. Filmed on location at The Museum of Flight across several exhibits. Seattleopera.org.

Seattle Rep-You have until 6pm tonight, April 5, to join Seattle Rep's Plays in Progress with Artistic Director Braden Abraham and leading artists in the field as they dive into adaptor/director Erica Schmidt's brand-new adaptation of Hamlet. The Rep's next Masterclass Monday, 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m., April 26, via Zoom addresses Writing Your Theatrical Ghost Stories. Join teaching artist Courtney Meaker and learn how horror offers the potential to critique political infrastructure, cultural givens and societal expectations under the guise of a bloody knife or unfriendly specter. No experience necessary. Seattlerep.org.

Seattle Shakespeare Company-As part of its All the World's A Stage series, SSC presents a free live stream Conversation about Bilingual Theater, 7:30 p.m., April 8. Artists intimately involved in the challenges, highlights and future of creating bilingual theatre will delve into the cultural implications and considerations and relevance for audience and community engagement. Learn more and register at Seattleshakespeare.org.

SIFF-The 47th Seattle International Film Festival, April 8-18, showcases 92 features and 126 shorts from 69 countries, plus daily events, talks, Q&A and more-all virtually. Films are available on demand through the streaming SIFF Channel, which also offers opportunities to gather, participate and celebrate. Learn more and buy tickets at SIFF.net.

TeenTix-A virtual celebration, Changemakers: Teens at the Forefront, raises funds and highlights teens who have made a difference in accessing art in our community. Join the featured host and performers, 7 p.m., April 10. Givebutter.com/teentix.

The VERA Project-Hands-on workshops for all ages and all experience levels, offered virtually during COVID-19, are taught by expert members in the VERA community. Offered in April on Mondays: Zine Making 101. Learn more at Theveraproject.org/classes.