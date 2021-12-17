Seattle Center Festál Celebrates An Important Milestone As It Presents 24 Cultural Festivals In 2022

As Seattle Center Festál celebrates its 25th Anniversary in 2022, it ushers in a new era of hybrid events with an anticipated return to in-person cultural festivals presented between Feb. 12 and Nov. 5. The unique and enduring series, which forms the foundation of public programing at Seattle Center, is produced in partnership with 24 regional community organizations.

The anniversary and its theme "Where the World Gathers" honor the past with eyes on the future, looking to new generations and innovative approaches to programming. Seattle Center Festál was established in 1997 as a platform for the diversity of people and cultures that contribute to our region's character, economy and way of life. The festivals offer the opportunity for the broader public to connect with the history, arts, rituals and traditions of many lands. Understanding shared human narratives helps build empathy and stronger communities for a world in transition.

Festál cultural festivals offer traditional and contemporary music and dance, visual arts and crafts, family activities, vendor marketplaces, food demonstrations and other types of learning experiences for all ages. Some highlight the new year, the change of seasons and harvest time, while others draw attention to political emancipation, departed loved ones, ancient civilizations and contemporary influences.

Here's the 2022 Seattle Center Festál line-up (dates subject to change, and start/end times are TBA):

Têt in Seattle-Vietnamese Lunar New Year, Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 12-13

Irish Festival Seattle, Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13

Seattle's French Fest: A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures, Sunday, March 20

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 8-10

Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration, Sunday, May 1

Spirit of Africa, Saturday, May 14

A Glimpse of China-Seattle Chinese Culture & Arts Festival, Saturday, May 21

Northwest Folklife Festival, Friday-Monday (Memorial Weekend), May 27-30

Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival, Saturday-Sunday, June 4-5

Indigenous People Festival, Saturday, June 11

Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest, Friday-Sunday, June 17-19

Seattle Iranian Festival, Saturday, June 25

Polish Festival Seattle, Saturday, July 9

Seattle Arab Festival, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 13-14

BrasilFest, Sunday, Aug. 21

Tibet Fest, Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 27-28

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival, Sunday, Sept. 11

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 17-18

The Italian Festival, Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 24-25

CroatiaFest, Sunday, Oct. 2

Turkfest, Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 8-9

Diwali: Lights of India, Saturday, Oct. 22

Dia de Muertos Festival Seattle, Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 29-30

Hmong New Year Celebration, Saturday, Nov. 5

Admission/viewing is free of charge. Find more information and viewing links at: http://www.seattlecenter.com/events/featured-events/festal or call 206-684-7200.