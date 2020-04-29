Seattle Artists Team Up for COOPED-UP, Drive-in Dance Event

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Crosscut. has reported on Cooped-Up: Drive-in Dances for Cooped Up People, a contemporary dance performance by the company LanDforms.

Guided by pins on a digital map and a downloaded soundtrack - featuring songs, poetry, and more, ticketed audience members drive through the city and visit performers at their homes. The dancers perform from their porches, front yards, and balconies while the audience watches safely at a distance from their cars, (one per household), at 10-minute intervals.

"It's a wild journey all over Seattle," shared LanDforms' Leah Crosby. Crosby and co-director Danielle Doell had described Cooped-Up as a mashup of a drive-in movie, scavenger hunt, escape room and "durational performance".

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cooped-up-drive-in-dances-for-cooped-up-people-tickets-103576674622





