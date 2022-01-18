STG Starts 2022 Performing Arts Season with Jazz, Contemporary Dance and a String Quartet in February

Seattle Theatre Group starts the new year with an eclectic mix of three sensational performances at the Paramount and Moore Theatres.

February features the gloriously smooth sounds of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, the distinctive voice within contemporary dance with A.I.M by Kyle Abraham - An Untitled Love (in partnership with On the Boards), and a unique string quartet experience with Kronos Quartet. All shows are on sale now with tickets and information at stgpresents.org.



The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis - February 10, 2022 at the Paramount Theatre

With fifteen of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today lead by jazz legend Wynton Marsalis, this remarkably versatile orchestra performs a vast repertoire ranging from original compositions to masterworks by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus, and many others.



A.I.M by Kyle Abraham, An Untitled Love - February 10, 2022 at the Moore Theatre

Kyle Abraham's newest work draws from the catalogue of Grammy Award-winning R&B legend D'Angelo. This creative exaltation pays homage to the complexities of self-love and Black love, while serving as a thumping mixtape celebrating our culture, family and community.



Kronos Quartet - February 13, 2022 at the Moore Theatre

San Francisco's Kronos Quartet - David Harrington (violin), John Sherba (violin), Hank Dutt (viola), and Sunny Yang (cello) - has pursued a singular artistic vision, combining a spirit of fearless exploration with a commitment to continually reimagine the string quartet experience.



For information about each show and to purchase tickets, visit www.stgpresents.org/season.