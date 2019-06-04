SSR Presents REEFER MADNESS - Opening June 7th!

Inspired by the original 1936 film of the same name, this raucous musical comedy takes a tongue-in-cheek look at the hysteria caused when clean-cut kids fall prey to marijuana, leading them on a hysterical downward spiral filled with evil jazz music, sex and violence. You won't be able to resist the spoofy fun of Reefer Madness.

The addictive and clever musical numbers range from big Broadway-style showstoppers to swing tunes like 'Down at the Ol' Five and Dime' and the Vegas-style 'Listen to Jesus, Jimmy,' featuring J.C. Himself leading a chorus of showgirl angels.

TICKET PRICES $29 Adult $24 Seniors (Over 65)

$24 Students/Military/Educators (with ID)

$30 Online Ticket Buy Tickets Online (inclusive of all online fees, no discounts available)

To read more or to purchase tickets, you can visit our website at www.secondstoryrep.org. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the box office or over the phone by calling 425.881.6777.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You