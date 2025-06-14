Review: BYE BYE BIRDIE at The 5th Avenue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dear Readers, there are some shows that just hold a special place in your heart, even if they may not age as well as you hoped. Charles Strouse and Lee Adams’ classic “Bye Bye Birdie”, currently playing at the 5thAvenue Theatre, is one of those shows for me. I loved both movie versions, saw what I consider to be the quintessential production back in 1990 starring Tommy Tune and Ann Reinking. Hell, I’ve even done the show several years ago. So, I’m a little picky about it when I see it again, and while this current production doesn’t surpass my previous experiences (I doubt anything could), it was certainly a solid production with a lot of fun moments going for it.

Inspired by Elvis being drafted into the Army in 1957, here we have the fictitious mega scream-worthy rock star Conrad Birdie (Alex Walton). He’s been drafted and his meek manager and songwriter, Albert Peterson (Noah Weisberg), fears his livelihood may go with him. His secretary and girlfriend Rosie Alvarez (Ashley Pérez Flanagan), sees this as an opportunity to get Albert out of showbusiness and into something more stable like being an English teacher. But she’ll need to take care of Conrad and all of his debt, not to mention Albert’s mother, Mae (Leslie Law) first. But Rosie has a plan, Albert can write one more big hit song, “One Last Kiss”, and Conrad can perform it at a big event on the Ed Sullivan Show, and top it off with a kiss to one lucky fan before he’s off to the Army. And that girl ends up being Sweet Apple, Ohio teen Kim MacAfee (Susanna Cathryn Ballenski). But with an over-protective father, a jealous boyfriend, a meddling mother, and tons of screaming fans in the mix, hilarity must ensue.

The show itself has undergone many changes over the decades. Songs removed, others added, and one problematic dance number with the Shriner’s completely scrapped. But it’s always managed to keep it’s sweet and silly core. And this production is no different. The 5th Ave and director Paige Price have taken the safe road with the piece. It’s the mostly up to date version with all the offensive bits tamped down and, sadly, no added song for Mrs. Peterson (from the 1995 movie). It’s a very safe take on the show, and because of that, nothing truly shines in it. There are very fine performances in it, and I smiled and bopped along, but nothing blew me away.

Having said that, the show has plenty going for it. Weisberg and Flanagan are super fun together and have great voices. Weisberg nails the sweet “Talk to Me” and Flanagan is a delight in her rebellious “Spanish Rose”. And they both bring it all home in the finale “Rosie” which I still had rattling around in my head the next day. Walton is a delicious Conrad with all the swivel and swagger you might expect. Law is hysterical as the Mama bear sweeping around in her fur coat. Ballenski is wonderful as the teen Kim, aching to be a grown up. And I have to mention some fun moments from the Sweet Apple Teens whom we found out after are actual teens as after the show the audience partook in a makeshift high school graduation ceremony for a few as they were not able to attend their own graduations because of Opening Night.

And I do want to call out a few actors who could be overlooked who really brought it. Tori Gresham sweeps onto stage as the vivacious Gloria Rasputin for one scene, puts the audience in stitches, and then was woefully never to be seen again until curtain call. And, I have to mention Liam Kuriatnyk who was Kim’s little brother Randolph on the night I saw it. Great stage presence, a killer, rich and clear voice, and with some fantastic timing. I remember him from the 5th Ave’s 2024 “Mary Poppins” and I need to keep his name in the back of my brain somewhere, as I think we’ll be hearing from him again.

All in all, the show was fine. The set from Lee Savage was fine, the costumes from Melanie Taylor Burgess were fine, the choreography from Jimmy Shields was fine, and the band and music direction from Beth G. Tankersley was, well, more than fine. They pretty much rocked. But on the whole, the show isn’t going to floor anyone, but it’s still a solid good time. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I give The 5th Avenue Theatre’s production of “Bye Bye Birdie” a solid and fine YAY-. Do you NEED to see this one? No. Will you be glad if you do? Sure.

“Bye Bye Birdie” performs at the 5th Avenue Theatre through June 29th. For tickets or information visit them online at www.5thAvenue.org.

