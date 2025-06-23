RUB to Headline Inaugural Live at The Neptune Concert and Album Recording in September 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle Theatre Group (STG) has announced that local synth-pop band RUB is the first-ever recipient of the Live at The Neptune initiative, a new grant program created in partnership with Sonic Guild and Precision Record Pressing to spotlight emerging Seattle artists. The band will headline a live concert and album recording at the Neptune Theatre on Friday, September 5, 2025, with support from Parisalexa and Megacat.

Tickets and limited-edition vinyl presales are available now at stgpresents.org.

Formed in 2022, RUB blends synth-pop, rock, and soul into feel-good anthems with irresistible beats and rich vocal harmonies. The six-piece band has made waves at venues like The Moore Theatre and Bumbershoot, and has been featured on KEXP’s Song of the Day and Afternoon Show.

As part of the Live at The Neptune grant, RUB will receive a professionally produced live recording, mixing and mastering, vinyl pressing, performance compensation, full merch revenue, and marketing support—all at no cost to the band.

Check out the photos below and don’t miss your chance to be part of this high-energy, history-making live recording.

