Palouse Discovery Science Center and The Village Centre Cinema Work on Reopening

KXLY has reported that Palouse Discovery Science Center and The Village Centre Cinema are working on reopening their doors on the heels of Whitman County moving into phase three of reopening.

Meri Joswiak, the director of the science center said, "Young children learn by touching, feeling, tasting everything. So we really, it's not just reopening, we really have to reinvent everything,"

Joswiak shared that they are reopening the center in phases. Beginning next week, they will allow membrs back, but exhibits inside the center won't open yet. They will have activities outside.

"I have a passion for outdoor education, so it's also an opportunity. We're going to get families outside, moving, which is needed right now. People have been cooped up," she said.

Sean Warner, the chief operating officer for the Village Centre Theatres shared the theatres plans to open up:

"I'm cautious to say it's probably going to be slow here to begin with until people gain confidence in what we're doing,"

They will open up but will uphold social distancing standards in the theater.

