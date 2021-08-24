New Band Announced For August 29 Mural Amphitheatre Concert

Seattle Center Festál Presents Music at the Mural announces a new band for this Sunday, Aug. 29. Stay Grounded will join Two Story Zori in place of Ghost Horse. The concert starts at 12 noon at Mural Amphitheatre at Seattle Center.

Stay Grounded, a hardworking, eclectic group of disciplined musicians who range in age, ethnicity and style, bring the harmonies and rhythm of Island reggae to the Pacific Northwest, infusing their local heritage with a dynamic blend of modern pop, R&B and rock. Seattle's Two Story Zori, together since 2009, fuse their own Pacific Island heritage with the feel-good vibes of reggae music, the upbeat feeling of rock and ska and the listening ease of catchy harmonic melodies to create their own original music and unique sound that spans across many different genres.

Music at the Mural, a new five-concert series, launched Aug. 15. Curated by the people who bring Seattle Center Festál to the community, the series offers multi-cultural, multilingual, multi-rhythmic live music on five Sundays this summer, 12 noon- 2 p.m., Aug. 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5 and 12. All performances are free to the public. The artists featured on Music at the Mural are rooted in traditions and influences from East Africa, West Africa, South America, Central America, the Caribbean, the Pacific Islands and North America.

Seating (low back chairs, blankets or bean bags) for Music at the Mural is first-come, first-served, limited to the capacity of the Mural Amphitheatre lawn. All attendees are asked to physically distance from others not in their party, and face masks or coverings are strongly encouraged. Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is asked not to attend. Please leave pets at home and check online at www.seattlecenter.com/musicatthemural for additional information and restrictions.

Seattle Center Festál Presents Music at the Mural is a public program of Seattle Center. To learn more about Summer at the Center, Seattle Center Festál and other program offerings, visit https://www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.