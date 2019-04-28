Nathan Hale Theatre Presents CRAZY FOR YOU

Nathan Hale Theatre invites community stakeholders and members of the media to preview of Crazy For You, our musical production for the Spring 2019 season.

The Nathan Hale Players are directed by Seattle actor David Roby in this romantic comedy musical with a book by Ken Ludwig, music and lyric by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin. "Crazy For You," tells the story of a dream of hope that inspires people in a small town to lift each other up with music, dancing, and love. Cowboys, jazz, mistaken identity, and facial hair are all important elements in this fun and family-friendly story.

Admissions to the preview performance are free to invitees and one guest. Donations welcome.

Regular Performances run May 2nd - 4th & May 10th - 11th 7 PM, and a matinee performance on May 11th at 2 PM. Discounted online Tickets for regular performances are now available for purchase at https://www.nathanhaletheatre.com Tickets may also be available at the door for $15 for adults ($10 for students/seniors)





