Morgenshtern to Tour the US Beginning in November

Morgenshtern is one of the most successful rap artists in the CIS countries, the force behind numerous hits that have topped the charts.

His album "Legendary Dust" was composed in 2020 in just a week, a process he recorded on a live broadcast. It has already been streamed more than 94 million times. Almost 10 million fans have subscribed to his YouTube channel.

Each video has tens of millions of views, and each track has risen to first place on the charts; every concert has been sold out. "Cadillac" has been viewed over 108 million times, "New Merin" [aka New Benz] - 94 million times.

The international press has written about the artist. Rolling Stones called his last release "revolutionary," Forbes named him a "freakin' genius."

Are you ready? Check to see if Morgenshtern will be in your city!

New York, Palladium Time Square, 30 November

Los Angeles, The Belasco, 3 December

San Francisco, The Regency Ballroom, 4 December

Seattle, The Showbox, 6 December

Denver, Gothic Theatre, 8 December

Miami, Sport of Kings Club at Gulfstream Casino, 11 December