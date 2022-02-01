MoPOP's SOUND OFF! 2022 Begins Live & In-Person This Month

Seattle nonprofit Museum of Pop Culture today announced the participants in its 21st annual 21-and-under music showcase, Sound Off!

This years' three live showcases raise the bar for an all-ages show with a first-class experience at MoPOP for performers and the audience alike. Plus, attendees get the unique opportunity to see these young artists' natural creative gifts while supporting their personal and professional development.

This year's showcases feature eleven artists from Anacortes, Bellevue, Bellingham, Federal Way, Puyallup, Seattle, and Tacoma, WA as well as Tualatin, OR, to be held in-person in the Sky Church venue inside MoPOP. The events are February 19, 26, and March 5 (doors at 7:00pm/shows at 8:00pm) with a suggested adult donation of $25 and a suggested youth donation of $5. Reserve your tickets now at MoPOP.org/soundoff.

Sound Off! supports the all-ages scene by giving participants an opportunity to showcase their original music to a wider audience, connect with peer musicians, and receive mentorship from industry leaders and an artistic community invested in welcoming them as full-fledged members of one of the nation's most vibrant music scenes.

"The Pacific Northwest has such a wealth of young musical talents," said MoPOP's Director of Education and Programs Jessica Lane. "We're so excited to be able to offer support and opportunities so that Sound Off! participants have a chance to become the next Northwest sound."