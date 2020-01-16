MoPOP Announces 2020 Sound Off! Semifinalists

The Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) today announced the semifinalists for MoPOP's 19th annual Sound Off!, the Pacific Northwest's premier 21-and-under music showcase and competition. Out of more than 120 submissions, 12 bands and solo artists have been selected to compete.

The semifinalists were first announced on KEXP 90.3 FM's Afternoon Show on Wednesday, January 15. Featuring talent from across the Northwest, this year's semifinalists represent genres including punk, metal, singer-songwriter, and hip-hop, and feature artists ranging in age from 16 to 21. "Sound Off! is a platform for young people to experience creative expression as a life-changing force first-hand," said MoPOP Executive Director, Alexis Lee. "Sound Off! sets these artists on a path to pursue their dreams and to become a part of a thriving artistic community."

Now in his 10 th year supporting the program, the competition is hosted by KEXP DJ Troy Nelson and held at MoPOP's legendary Sky Church. The semifinalists compete over three weekends for the chance to perform at the finals, which will include a special live broadcast on KEXP. Participants qualify for prizes like gear and performance opportunities - including the chance record videos in KEXP's performance studio. Winners from each semifinal round, plus a wild card band chosen by MoPOP's Youth Advisory Board, advance to the finals, held March 7, 2020.

The judging panel this year includes: musician and composer Andrew Joslyn, KEXP DJ Abbie Gobeli, musician and Sound Off! Alumni Cameron Lavi-Jones, and musician Leeni Ramadan. This December, Katyrose Jordan (member of Sound Off! Winning band i///u, 2019), Maiah Wynne, and Dreadlight (Sound Off! 2018 Participants) performed at MoPOP's Founders Award tribute concert for Brandi Carlile. Other Sound Off! alumni have gone on to collaborate with local producers, record successful albums, and perform at top Northwest festivals like Timber, Northwest Folklife, and Bumbershoot. Past participants include Travis Thomspon, Kithkin, Special Explosion, Brothers from Another, Dave B, Manatee Commune, Naked Giants, Sol, Laza, and Parisalexa.

Tickets for one semifinal and the final are 15 percent off. Tickets for three semifinals and the final are 25 percent off. Get tickets at MoPOP.org/soundoff





