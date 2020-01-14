Lindy West and Fran Lebowitz Come to Benaroya in April

Three inspirational women take the Benaroya Hall stage in April to delight of Seattle audiences. The Elliott Bay Book Company will sell the author's books at these events, Samantha and Lindy will autograph books in the lobby following their talk. Northwest Associated Arts (NWAA), KNKX (88.5 FM) and The Stranger present both events. Tickets are available through the Benaroya Hall Box Office, at 206.215.4747 or online at www.benaroyahall.org.

Lindy West & Samantha Irby: HEAVY FLOW

Sunday, April 5 - 7:30pm

Tickets $25-$75https://www.seattlesymphony.org/concerttickets/calendar/2019-2020/benaroyahall/lindy-west

Two of the most dynamic women in the country - Lindy West and Samantha Irby - have become best of friends and kindred spirits. Now they join forces for an unforgettable night in Seattle with their brand-new show HEAVY FLOW. These critically acclaimed writers and essential cultural voices will lead a raucous conversation about womanhood, pop culture, body image and politics. Following their talk, audience members will be invited to ask questions and revel in the hilarity as Lindy and Samantha (self-described medium-successful idiots) dispense their brand of advice.

A very limited number of VIP tickets are available. Each ticket will include a seat in the front four rows, center orchestra, and admission to a private meet-and-greet with Lindy and Sam immediately before the performance in the Mezzanine reception area of Benaroya Hall.

** This event will be interpreted with American Sign Language **

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz: Hosted by David Schmader

Sun., April 19 - 7:30pm

Tickets $32-$53

NWAA, KNKX 88.5fm & The Stranger present An Evening with Fran Lebowitz, hosted by David Schmader

In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media - as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an "important humorist in the classic tradition." Purveyor of urban cool, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist whom many call the heir to Dorothy Parker. For her return to Benaroya Hall, Fran will chat with Seattle favorite David Schmader and field audience questions. Schmader, a writer and performer devoted to exploring his obsessions, from homophobic rock stars and conversion therapy to cannabis and trash cinema, was a staff writer and editor at The Stranger, where he wrote the issue-opening column "Last Days: The Week in Review" for 18 years.





