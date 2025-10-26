LIFE ON THE MOON to Make Pacific Northwest Premiere in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Baker Theater Workshop will present the Pacific Northwest premiere of Life on the Moon — written by Anna Tatelman and directed by Jeremy Radick — at the ReAct Theatre in December.

Life on the Moon is a socio-political family drama about Spencer, a young infantryman in the U.S. army, returning home for Christmas to visit his parents and Piper, his 18-year-old sister with autism. As Spencer and his parents struggle to celebrate the holiday, it's Piper who notices what everyone else misses, but is unable to communicate her observations or frustrations.

The cast includes Adam Nyhoff as Spencer, Genevieve Gay as Piper, Elizabeth Dilley as Helen, and Sean Vale as Bruce.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Monday, December 8, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 12, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 13, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 14, 4 p.m.

Saturday, December 20, 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 20, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 22, 4 p.m.

Life on the Moon received its professional debut at the Detroit Repertory Theatre and has also been produced by two universities. This script won the 2017 Inkslinger Playwriting Competition and the Triad Shakes Theatre's New Play Contest, was named a finalist for the 2023 Judith Royer Excellence in Playwriting award, and received a semi-finalist award in Southwest Theatre Productions' 2020 Play with a Male Lead Competition.

Other accolades include a featured audio clip in American Theatre magazine's podcast "The Subtext," a monologue included in Smith & Kraus' Best Male Monologues of 2023 anthology, a partial script published by ProPlay, excerpts published in the literary journal Wordgathering, and the full script added to the McGraw anthology 12 Plays/2500 Years.