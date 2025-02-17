Key City Public Theatre to Present Denise Winter's Adaptation of Shakespeare's THE WINTER'S TALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Key City Public Theatre will present the world premiere of Denise Winter's dynamic adaptation of William Shakespeare's The Winter's Tale. This reimagined production will debut on February 20, 2025, at KCPT's historic theater in downtown Port Townsend, Washington.

Denise Winter's adaptation breathes new life into one of Shakespeare's most enigmatic plays, blending timeless themes of jealousy, redemption, and love with a fresh creative vision. Featuring a captivating mix of drama, comedy, and the fantastical, this production is set to delight seasoned Shakespeare fans and newcomers alike.

The premiere will feature:

Opening Night: Thursday, February 21, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Venue: Key City Public Theatre, 419 Washington Street, Port Townsend, WA

Rating: PG-13. This production contains themes and moments that may not be suitable for young children.

Additional Important Dates: Pay What You Wish Preview is Thursday, February 20 @ 7:30pm. ASL Interpreted Performance is Sunday, March 2nd @ 1:30pm. Closing is March 16, 2025 @ 1:30PM



Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.keycitypublictheatre.org, by phone at (360) 385-5278, or in person at the KCPT box office. Early reservations are encouraged, as seating is limited.

About The Winter's Tale Originally penned by William Shakespeare, The Winter's Tale is celebrated for its compelling blend of tragedy and comedy, unforgettable characters, and themes of transformation and forgiveness. Denise Winter's adaptation stays true to the play's rich tapestry while adding modern touches to engage contemporary audiences.

About Key City Public Theatre Key City Public Theatre is a cornerstone of Port Townsend's vibrant arts community, dedicated to producing engaging, innovative, and thought-provoking theater. With a mission to foster creativity and connection, KCPT offers year-round programming that entertains, educates, and inspires.

Don't miss this extraordinary theatrical event! Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable evening of Shakespearean storytelling.

