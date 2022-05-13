Jet City Improv Presents SPONTANEOUS BROADWAY

Jet City Improv presents its rendition of Spontaneous Broadway, a live improvised musical revue. Performances begin on Thursday, June 2nd at Theatre Off Jackson (409 7th Avenue South) and run until June 18th.



A talented cast of improvisers and musicians will field suggestions for topics from the audience and perform entire musical numbers based on them right off the top of their domes. After intermission, the most popular song will be expanded into an entire theatrical narrative production. Expect all the glitz and extravagance of Broadway suffused with Jet City's signature brand of quirk and whimsy.



Of the show, Co-director Camilla Franklin says, "The musical is a medium in which so many stories can be told-realistic and fantastical, silly and dramatic. What unites them is the presence of characters whose feelings and beliefs are best expressed through song. Big, driving human emotions are what connect musicals, and connect us too. With Spontaneous Broadway, we wanted to direct an improvised show that combines that unique songful pizzazz with the long-form improvised storytelling of Jet City Improv."



Co-director Alex Engelberg will serve as part of Spontaneous Broadway's musical accompaniment: "I'm super excited to get to work with Thomas Matysik as a two-piece band for Spontaneous Broadway. It's super rare to have more than one musical accompanist playing in an improv show together, and without any scripts or sheet music to work from, anything could happen."



The performances on the nights of Thursday, June 9th and Thursday, June 16th will be pay-what-you-want. Tickets for general audiences are $18, $15 for students, seniors, and military, and $5 for patrons under the age of 12. Online tickets are available up until two hours before showtime, and hard tickets at the door starting 30 minutes before showtime (7:30 PM).

Proof of vaccination and masking will be required for those in attendance.

Advance tickets for Spontaneous Broadway are available here.