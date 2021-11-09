IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIFE RADIO SHOW is Back At Kenyon Hall

Twelfth Night Productions has announced the return of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show with an original short by John Ruoff, The Case of the Missing Snowman. Both are playing together this December at Kenyon Hall.

Based on the classic 1946 Frank Capra film, playwright Joe Landry's take on "It's a Wonderful Life," comes to life as a live 1940s radio broadcast as the ensemble of characters bring the town of Bedford Falls to the stage. You will feel the magic as we return to the fateful Christmas Eve when George Bailey contemplates ending his life before he realizes the difference he makes in the lives of others. "No man is a failure who has friends."

"If you close your eyes during this production you won't miss a beat because all of the components - the sound effects, the organ, and the commercials - work together successfully to recreate the live radio experience of the 1940's and 50's."

The live radio show will be performed at historic Kenyon Hall, one of West Seattle's favorite venues, December 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 PM and December 12 and 19 at 3 PM. Bring the family and make this a holiday tradition! Tickets are available online at twelfthnightproductions.org or at Kenyon Hall, 7904 35th Ave. SW, Seattle WA, starting an hour before the show on performance days. Prices are $21 for adults and $18 for students & seniors.

* Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours is required at the door. Masks are also required when not eating or drinking.

###