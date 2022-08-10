Hot Comedy Show KIKI FUNNY MAMA'S NIGHT OUT Comes To Seattle, August 25-28

On a mission to highlight "rising stars" Asian American female comedians to a broad audience all over the world. A wild night of comedy whereCrazy Woke Asians founder Kiki Yeung headlines her "Mama's Night Out" with an all star lineup of Asian American comedians with special guests to round out the evening.

Comedians as seen on Laugh Factory, The World Famous Comedy Store, FOX, Amazon Prime, Comedy Central, New York Comedy Festival, Netflix is a Joke Festival and more! Catch KFMNO in Seattle before they head to New York this winter! www.crazywokeasians.com/kikifunnymamasnightout

KFMNO show features 4 Asian American female comedians from Los Angeles plus special guests to round out the evening. Headliner Seattle native, Kiki Yeung (ABC, Whohaha, New York Comedy Festival, Asian Voices TV).

Featuring Lin Sun (Comedy Invasion Peacock TV), Nicole Tran (Vulcan Gas Company, Kill Tony), Nina Gosiengfiao (NBC This is Us, Comedy Bang Bang, HBO's Sex Lives of College Girls).

Hosted by Erick Esteban (Laugh After Dark Comedy Festival, Big Pine Comedy Festival, FOX's I Can See Your Voice), Danny Plom (Netflix, ABC, Amazon Prime) and Sizzle (Comedy Chateau, Flappers Comedy Club). Special guests TBA!