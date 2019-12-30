'Geology in the Abstract' Oil on Panels by Mary McCann Exhibit Continues through February 29 at Bainbridge Performing Arts

Mary McCann's two-month exhibit of oils on panels continues through February 29 in the BPA Gallery. In this body of work Mary explores outcomes of events in the geologic story of our planet Earth. Ocean floors spread. Tectonic plates move. Continents collide. Subduction thrusts up great mountains. Huge land masses slide past one another. One side drops. Another side rises. Unimaginable pressure squeezes rock and rearranges crystalline structure. Millions of years pass - the Precambrian, the Paleozoic, Mesozoic, and Cenozoic. These transformations require time that humans cannot comprehend.

The BPA Gallery showcases regional artists in revolving exhibits in the C. Keith Birkenfeld Lobby. Gallery hours are 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Wednesday - Friday plus one hour prior to each performance. Admission is free, and information is available online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org, by phone at 206.842.8569 or in person at BPA, 200 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island. Please check with the BPA Box Office for specific exhibit dates, as the length of each show varies.

BPA is supported, in part, by Bainbridge Community Foundation, Bainbridge Island Ace Hardware, Bainbridge Island Magazine, the City of Bainbridge Island, One Call for All, and Town & Country Markets. Bainbridge Performing Arts is pleased to offer an "Open Doors" program. Free and reduced-cost tickets to most events are available to community members in need through our partner Helpline House thanks to a grant from the Mabee Family Foundation. Please contact the BPA Box Office at 206.842.8569 or Helpline House to reserve tickets today.

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org





