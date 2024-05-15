Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Vol 25 - 'Queer Edition' Set For Next Month

The event runs June 21-22.
Fussy Cloud will present Volume 25: Queer Edition; an eclectic and extraordinary lineup that showcases LGBTQ+ puppeteers from the Pacific Northwest and beyond!
Hosted by the effervescent Tootsie Spangles, Volume 25 features an eclectic lineup of acts created by queer artists from an array of performance backgrounds, including drag, burlesque, and circus. This cabaret-style show offers a wacky and entertaining evening of puppety-goodness. Here’s a taste of what you’ll find in Vol 25: shadow puppetry, multiple crankies (a hand-cranked scrolling screen), toy theater, hand-crafted marionettes, a 25’ dragon aerial puppet, a giant vulva, and enough queer joy and puppet angst to fill a theatre!
Join in at Theatre Off Jackson for a weekend of Fussy Cloud’s quirky brand of puppet variety show, mixed with a generous heap of queerness & chaos! Tickets are available now.
Miss Texas 1988
Kettlehead Studios (PDX)
Lindsey Ball (Chicago, IL)
Mx. Chizwich
Trivia Puppet Company
Esjay the Dragon Dreamer
Kiki Cosmosis
Manny Positions
Chrys Palmer
