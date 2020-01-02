Free, Fun Seattle Center Winter Fitness Starts This Month

Seattle Center offers fun weekly Workout Wednesdays Winter Fitness sessions to kick off the New Year right, Jan. 22-March 25. The free outdoor circuit training, Zumba Class and yoga allow participants to strengthen and tone muscles, increase range of motion and breathe through life's stresses. These convenient "drop-in" sessions are open to all ages and experience levels:

Outdoor Circuit Training with November Project, Wednesdays, 6:29 a.m.-7:15 a.m., participant meet at 6:15 a.m. at Artists at Play Plaza. Whether you're a professional athlete, marathoner, triathlete, runner, walker or fitness rookie, #JustShowUp to watch the sun rise and welcome the new day with a mix of running and bodyweight exercises done at your own pace and adjustable to any fitness or experience level. Bring plenty of water and and warm workout clothes.

Zumba Class, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.-7 p.m., Seattle Armory Stage & Dance Floor. Ditch the workout and join the party! Exhilarating Latin music, world rhythms, West African, belly dance, dance hall, pop and classic rock fuel the movement. The result is a high energy workout, with easy to follow choreography. No dance experience is required. Bring plenty of water and wear comfortable sneakers.

Gentle Yoga, Wednesdays, 7:15 p.m.-8:15 p.m., Armory Stage & Dance Floor. This is a class for everyone, no matter age or fitness level. Gently stretch your body and melt your stress away. The class focuses on fluid movements to increase range of motion and joint and muscle flexibility. Bring your own yoga mat.

For more information on Winter Fitness at Seattle Center, visit www.seattlecenter.com/fitness or call 206-684-7200.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You