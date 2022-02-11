February Events Announced at Seattle Center

The month of February has a variety of events to offer in venues across Seattle Center's campus. Some events are presented in-person, while others feature a hybrid of in-person and virtual viewing options.

Here is the list of things to do virtually (V) and in person (IP) throughout February. An "F" denotes free:

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank (IP/F) your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen. Arizona Coyotes, Feb. 9; Toronto Maple Leafs, Feb. 14; New York Islanders, Feb. 22; and Boston Bruins, Feb. 24.

Artists at the Center (IP/F) features pop-up performances of emerging artists on the Seattle Center grounds to commemorate Climate Pledge Arena's inaugural year. The program hosts Puget Sound-based music, dance, theater, and multi-disciplinary performances through September 2022. The program presents dance with El Sueño Dance Day, 2 p.m., Feb. 20, Armory Stage; and Gender Tender, 2 p.m., Feb. 27, Fisher Pavilion Rooftop.

Festál kicks off with the Tết in Seattle Festival (IP/F), Feb. 12-13. With the theme Where the World Gathers, Tết in Seattle celebrates the Vietnamese Lunar New Year with a series of indoor and outdoor activities for all ages at the Seattle Center Armory, Fisher Pavilion and the International Fountain.

Seattle History Worth Preserving: Buffalo Soldiers Exhibit (IP/F) invites visitors to learn why Fort Lawton is essential to the historical narrative of Seattle and how hundreds of Buffalo Soldiers were stationed there. Many of the Black soldiers were accomplished musicians and took part in an Army band during WWI and WWII and served their country with integrity and pride yet were not allowed to eat or sleep with their fellow soldiers. The exhibit presents Pearl Django, Feb. 20, and Lance Buller and Road Stars, Feb. 27, on the Armory Main Stage.

Marion Oliver McCaw Hall presents Roméo et Juliette (IP), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10, 11, and 12; 2 p.m. Feb. 12; 1 p.m. Feb. 13. Jean-Christophe Maillot's Roméo et Juliette will sweep you away to Verona and back again. Savor the incredible dancing, the flush of first love, Prokofiev's rich score, and the drama of Shakespeare's classic story - all in one stunning ballet.

Book-It Repertory Theatre offers The Three Musketeers (V, audio drama), now through June 30. It's heart-pounding, wine-spilling, swashbuckling at its finest when young adventurer endeavors to seek his fortune, especially when he befriends three musketeers. Together they protect the realm, with detours into illicit love affairs and palace intrigue along the way. An on demand video of Beowulf (V) is available through Feb. 27, Center Theatre. Adapted by renowned thespian Julian Glover, Beowulf hums with an energy undiminished over the thousand years of history since it was first put to paper.

Chihuly Garden and Glass (IP) celebrates our region's creative energy and inspiration through the artistic lens of glass artist Dale Chihuly. Warm up this month at a Community Hot Shop (IP), daily at 12:15 p.m., 1:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Watch, learn and ask about the glassblowing process while watching a team of local artists gather molten glass from a 2,175º furnace and shape their work into a beautiful object. Operated out of a retrofitted 1967 Airstream. Elevate Clean protocols are in effect.

Classical KING FM 98.1 broadcasts Unmute The Voices, (V/F), 3 p.m., Feb. 19, on-air and online. The monthly radio show celebrates the classical artistry of composers and performers from BIPOC communities.

Climate Pledge Arena presents Seattle U vs. University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (IP), 7 p.m., Feb. 10; Seattle Kraken Super Skills Showcase (IP), 3 p.m., Feb. 12; and Battle of the Sound (IP), 6:05 p.m., Feb. 26. Tickets for The Who go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 11.

KEXP (V/F) hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including: Ty Segall & Freedom Band LIVE on KEXP, 1 p.m., Feb. 5; The Dodos LIVE on KEXP, 12 p.m., Feb. 11; and The Weather Station LIVE on KEXP, 12 p.m., Feb. 17.

Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) (IP) is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Tuesday, closed on Wednesdays. Advance ticket purchasing is encouraged. Exhibits include Contact High: A Visual History of Hop-Hop, Heroes and Villians: The Art of the Disney Costume, Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses, Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction, Indie Game Revolution, Pearl Jam: Home and Away, Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic, Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film, Hendrix: Wild Blue Angel, Science Fiction + Fantasy Hall of Fame, and Guitar Gallery.

Pacific Science Center sparks curiosity and inspires scientific learning for all ages. General public tickets are available for HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever (IP), a highly interactive exhibition exploring the science, history and culture of hockey, makes its world premiere this month at Pacific Science Center. The exhibit goes to Feb. 27.

Seattle Children's Theatre tickets to live (IP) experiences in 2022 are now on sale. Offerings include Red Riding Hood, Feb. 11-March 6. Wolfgang, the greatest actor in the world, is preparing for the performance of his lifetime in the "true story" of Red Riding Hood when a delivery driver carrying a mysterious package interrupts his rehearsal. She boldly calls into question Wolfgang's story, adamant that he should only tell the classic tale. As their story flourishes, a madcap romp through the popular fairy tale ensues.

Seattle Opera presents Blue(IP), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, and 2 p.m. Feb. 27 through March 12. From the award-winning team of librettist Tazewell Thompson and composer Jeanine Tesori comes Blue, a portrait of contemporary African American life: of love and loss, church, sisterhood, and most importantly, family; A Chat with the Cast of Blue (IP/V/F), 7 p.m., Feb. 10, Tagney Jones Hall; Bravo! Laser Opera (IP), 8 p.m., Feb. 11, Pacific Science Center Laser Dome; Mornings on King FM: Orpheus & Eurydice (V/F), 10 a.m., Feb. 12; Becoming Blue: A Talk with Tazewell Thompson (IP/V), 7 p.m., Feb. 25, Tagney Jones Hall; and Blue Performance Talks (IP), 6:30 p.m., Feb. 26, and 1 p.m., Feb. 27, McCaw Hall.

Seattle Rep returns to the live stage with Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer (V&IP), through Feb. 13, the impassioned story of this American civil rights activist and hero from her humble beginnings to her political triumph is a tale of justice that will not be denied. Collective Playwriting: Stories of Here-Session 2 (V/F), 4:30 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, through April 14, invites high school students to work together over several weeks to create original plays, learning the required skills from start to finish. This streaming class is free with registration. Freestyle Love Supreme (IP), opens at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 to run through March 13. Before Hamilton, before In the Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. Now - direct from Broadway - the original hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale arrives in Seattle. Making Experimental Poems Workshop with Native Artist-in-Residence Arianne True is at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.

SIFF presents entertaining, provocative, inspiring, and compelling stories throughout the month. Films include Last and First Men (IP), Feb. 4-6, SIFF Film Center, about two billion years in the future when humanity finds itself on the verge of extinction. Rafiki (IP), Feb. 8, SIFF Film Center, a film in which Kena and ZIKI have long been told that "good Kenyan girls become good Kenyan wives" - but they yearn for something more. Despite the political rivalry between their families, the girls encourage each other to pursue their dreams in a conservative society. When love blossoms between them, Kena and Ziki must choose between happiness and safety. The Conductor, (IP), opens Feb. 11, SIFF Film Center, reveals how Leonard Bernstein's protégé Marin Alsop smashed the glass ceiling to become an internationally renowned conductor. National Theatre Live: King Lear, (IP), Feb. 13-15, SIFF Film Center, captures Ian McKellen's "extraordinarily moving portrayal" of King Lear in cinemas. Lingui, The Sacred Bonds (IP), opens Feb. 18, SIFF Film Center, depicts a determined single mother in the outskirts of Chad who works tirelessly to provide for herself and her 15-year-old daughter. Potato Dreams of America (IP), opens Feb. 25, SIFF Film Center, is an autobiographical coming-of-age dark comedy about a young closeted Russian boy in the disintegrating USSR who moves to Seattle with his prison doctor-turned-mail-order bride single mother.

Space Needle (IP) highlights The Loupe Lounge (IP), Thursdays-Mondays this month. Orbit a while on the world's first and only revolving glass floor, perched 500 feet above the city, for a cocktail experience like nothing else around. Explore a new world of mixology, paired with PNW tasty bites.

The Vera Project, an all-ages nonprofit space dedicated to fostering personal and community transformation through collaborative, youth-driven engagement in music and art, presents Daysormay, Feb. 21.

In-person events at venues across the grounds require attendee health measures such as masking, currently a state mandate, and proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test, a King County mandate. So, be sure to check the presenter's website or call before you go for current health and safety requirements. To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.