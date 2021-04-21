Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FUSSY CLOUD PUPPET SLAM VOL. 20 to Stream This May

Hosted by Sin de la Rosa.

Apr. 21, 2021  

The sunshine has lured all the little puppets out of their winter burrows and they would like nothing more than to treat you to 90 minutes of quirky puppet fun in Fussy Cloud Puppet Slam Volume 20.

Anchored by a handful of talented puppeteers from the Pacific Northwest, our next show also brings in creative friends from around the world. Fussy Cloud has been providing first-rate puppet variety cabarets for the fine adults of Seattle since 2011, but thanks to the magic of live streaming, you can enjoy Volume 20 wherever you are.

Hosted by Sin de la Rosa. Featuring Brzezinski & Schap*, Conspiracy of Geniuses, Dust in Your Eyes, Kettlehead Studios, Kiki Cosmosis*, Krystal Puppet Theatre*, Lormiga Títeres*, Puppet Therapy, The Hand and The Shadow*, Thistle Theatre, Trivia Puppet Company, Vox Fabuli Puppets, Works of Gina's, Zelda Starfire* and The Zoo Pack.

*indicates an artist new to Fussy Cloud

Streaming May 7, 7pm PST/10pm EST. Learn more here https://www.facebook.com/FussyCloudPuppetSlam/.


