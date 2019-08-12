FOR IS GOD IS Kicks Off Washington Ensemble Theatre's 2019/20 Season

Washington Ensemble Theatre will begin its 2019/20 Season with the West Coast premiere of Is God Is, the Spaghetti Western-inspired play by Aleshea Harris that centers on the contemporary myths and stories of black women, considers the futility and desperation that comes from cyclical violence, and asks why stories of revenge feel so good and so bad.

The cast features an incredible lineup of Seattle-based actors. Kamaria Hallums-Harris (WET: 99 Ways to Fuck a Swan) and Brace Evans (WET: Cherdonna's Doll's House) return to the WET stage as Racine and Chuck Hall/Man. Making their WET debuts are Maya Burton as Anaia, Charles Antoni as Riley, Tre Scott as Scotch, and Laura Steele as Angie. Lava Alapai, who makes her Seattle debut to direct, calls Is God Is "unapologetically black without the lens of whiteness." WET is proud to partner for a second time with The Hansberry Project, a professional black theatre company dedicated to the artistic exploration of African American life, history, and culture. WET and The Hansberry Project's first collaboration was the production of The Motherfucker with the Hat in 2016. Is God Is had its world premiere at Soho Rep in 2018 and was a New York Times Critic's Pick.

"I tend to shy away from violence in media-I am not normally drawn to blood, gore, or revenge, but Is God Is changed that for me," said WET's Artistic Director Samie Spring Detzer. "I have come to terms with the fact that a revenge fantasy is something I believe many of us need to see right now. A high-octane, scorched-earth, modern fable about reclaiming your future and at times destroying the past is the story I believe Seattle needs to see, and Is God Is delivers that."

Is God Is plays September 6 - 23, 2019 at 12th Avenue Arts (1620 12th Avenue in Capitol Hill). Single tickets and season subscriptions are on sale now at www.washingtonensemble.org.

Aleshea Harris's quasi-fable Is God Is embraces the indomitable power of women scorned. Inspired by Spaghetti Westerns and Afro-punk, this electrifying play follows twin sisters who go on a killing spree to exact revenge on their creator. Called a "gratifying, lurid new play" by The New York Times, Is God Is hits the sweet spot of gritty and powerful fun that honors the magic of black women. Is God Is is the winner of the 2016 Relentless Award from the American Playwriting Foundation.





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You