FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is Coming to The Paramount Theatre

Click Here for More Articles on FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Broadway at The Paramount will present the Seattle engagement of the Tony Award®-nominated Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof at The Paramount Theatre from January 14 - 19, 2020. The tour launched October 17, 2018 in Syracuse, New York at Landmark Theatre.

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony Award-winner Joseph Stein, and Pulitzer Prize- winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, Fiddler on the Roof is directed by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher (South Pacific, The King and I); choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter; inspired by the original choreography of Jerome Robbins; and has musical direction by Ted Sperling.

Fiddler on the Roof is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. This classic musical is rich with Broadway hits, including "To Life (L'Chaim!)," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Sunrise Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "Tradition."

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has scenic design by Michael Yeargan (Tony Award®-nominee, The King and I), costume design by Catherine Zuber (Tony Award®-winner, The King and I), lighting design by Donald Holder (Tony Award®-nominee, The King and I), sound design by Scott Lehrer (Tony Award®-winner, South Pacific), and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.

Fiddler on the Roof will be at Seattle's Paramount Theatre for eight performances.

The schedule for the Seattle engagement is:

Tuesday, January 14 7:30pm

Wednesday, January 15 7:30pm

Thursday, January 16 7:30pm

Friday, January 17 8:00pm

Saturday, January 18 2:00pm

8:00pm

Sunday, January 19 1:00pm - An ASL / AVIA Interpreted performance*

6:30pm - An Open Caption performance*

*For tickets to these performances, call the TTY line at 888-331-6774.



Tickets start at $35 and are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday through Friday, 10am to 6pm).

Fiddler on the Roof is part of the 2019/2020 Broadway at The Paramount series, presented by Seattle Theatre Group, with support from Brotherton Cadillac as the official auto sponsor and The Hotel Theodore as the official sponsor hotel.

Website: www.Fiddlermusical.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You